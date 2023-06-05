Save and categorize content based on your preferences.

Welcome to the Android developer guides. These documents teach you how to build Android apps using APIs in the Android framework and other libraries.

If you're brand new to Android and want to jump into code, start with the Build your first Android app tutorial.

And check out these other resources to learn Android development:

Codelabs: Short, self-paced tutorials that each cover a discrete topic. Most codelabs step you through the process of building a small app, or adding a new feature to an existing app.

Courses: Guided training paths that teach you how to build Android apps.

Otherwise, the following is a small selection of essential developer guides that you should be familiar with.