Android (Go edition)
A lightning-speed OS built for smartphones with 4GB or lower RAM. Android (Go edition) runs lighter, saves data, and optimizes storage so users can have access to amazing smartphone experiences on entry-level devices.
Getting started
Whether you’ve already built your Android app or are looking to get started, here are some guides for best practices to follow to ensure the best performance.
Guide
Develop for Android (Go edition)
Considerations to remember when you begin your development journey on Android (Go edition).
Guide
Hardware requirements
There are minimum RAM requirements for devices to run Android (Go edition), depending on the version of Android you are running.
Guide
Optimize for Android (Go edition)
Optimize existing applications to perform well on low-RAM devices.
Build for billions guidelines
There are unique challenges when building for emerging markets around the world with incredibly fast growing internet and smartphone usage. Deliver the best possible experience for your users and help your app succeed in these markets by checking out our advice on building for the world.
Next Billion Users initiative
Everyone — no matter their location, language or digital literacy — deserves an internet that was made for them. Google’s Next Billion Users initiative conducts research and builds products for people around the world.